New California rules aim to lower property insurance rates

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s insurance commissioner has announced new rules aimed at lowering premiums for people who improve their property to resist wildfires. Ricardo Lara said Friday the new rules will require insurance companies to factor property owners’ improvements into the pricing of residential and commercial coverage. He said the new rules could take effect this summer. Friday’s announcement follow’s last week’s news that the state is setting new insurance standards. Those new standards include a fire-resistant roof, at least 5 feet of defensible space around a home, a clearly defined evacuation route in a neighborhood and removal of vegetation overgrowth.