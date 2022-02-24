Sheriff: Man shot by California deputies expected to recover

LOMPOC, Calif. (AP) — A man shot by two sheriff’s deputies in central California is expected to survive his injuries. Law enforcement had been looking for the man Wednesday after he was allegedly involved in several hit-and-run traffic collisions. The shooting in an unincorporated area of Lompoc, north of Los Angeles along the central coast, also prompted a lockdown at a nearby high school and a shelter-in-place order for local residents. The man’s name has not been released; he was shot in the upper torso and taken to the hospital. The Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, whose names also have not been made public, were not injured.