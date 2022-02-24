LA police release video to identify killer of teen boy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have released crime video in an effort to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Hector Flores was shot around 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 as he sat in a parked car and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. During the investigation, homicide detectives obtained surveillance video that recorded the shooting. The video shows a male with a shaved head and face mask drive up, get out of his car and approach the victim while pointing a handgun. The shooter’s vehicle is believed to be a 2017 to 2019 metallic blue Kia Sportage SUV.