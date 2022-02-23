School officials charged with failing to report sex assaults

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — Two assistant principals at a Southern California high school have been charged with child abuse for allegedly failing to report sexual abuse of three teenagers on campus. Police and prosecutors say David Yang and Natasha Harris were arrested Wednesday. They work at Carter High School in Rialto. San Bernardino County authorities allege that they ignored complaints as far back as last September that a 17-year-old boy had sexually assaulted 15- and 16-year-old girls. State law required the officials to report suspected child neglect or abuse to law enforcement. Police say the 17-year-old student was cited by authorities and released into his parents’ custody while charges of sexual battery are pending.