Orcutt parents rally to protest mask wearing in schools

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Parents and other community members held a rally outside the Orcutt Union School District offices Tuesday morning to protest against continued mask wearing in schools.

"We out here to support the kids getting their masks taken off," said parent Jenevieve Strommen. "Everyone else gets to take them off, why not our kids."

Protesters, which included adults and children, braved the rain and cold temperatures during the 90-minute rally.

Most in attendance held signs denouncing mask wearing or waved American flags, and cheered any time a car honked as it drove by.

"I think it's awesome that people are beginning to come out and say no more," said parent Kristen Pruett. "I think it's a great group that we've got here today and it's really encouraging I think to see our small little community have such a good turnout.

Protesters pointed out that while the State of California recently lifted the mask mandate last week in most indoor settings, mask wearing remains in place for schools.

"It's crazy," said Pruett. "It doesn't make any sense why we can do and do all these other things, but we have to mask our kids, and it's just not right."

Parents said they have grown increasingly frustrated seeing maskless crowds in large gatherings, while kids must continue to wear them in much smaller settings.

"I just think it's been long enough," said parent Mark Crisp. "The straw that broke the camel's back was watching all of our politicians at the Super Bowl, at the NFC Championship Game, nobody's wearing a mask, then they lift the mask mandate for everybody in the entire state except the least vulnerable, which is our children."

Last week, just before the indoor mask mandate was lifted, the California Department of Public Health said it would wait two weeks before a decision is made for schools.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to provide an update on school guidance on Monday, Feb. 28.

"I hope he rescinds the mask mandate for kids," said Crisp. "It's suppose to be all about the science and if it's all about the science, then why are we masking the kids, but not everybody else? It makes no sense to me personally and I hope they do rescind the mask mandate."

Strommen was especially critical of Newsom and his actions during the almost two-year-old pandemic.

"He's a double-standard hypocrite," said Strommen. "He does to apply any of things that he's applying to everybody else to himself or his family, and he's proven that the entire two years. Everything that he says, he goes back on it."

When asked what her message to the school district is, she pleaded with leaders to support parents that are against the mask mandate.

"Fight for us," said Strommen. "You have a lot of power. Fight for us. Make a stance. Say how important it is for your community. If you care, fight for us. If they really cared, they would say, hey, our district is going to stand up against this. This is wrong."