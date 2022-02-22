Arsonist arrested for weekend fire along Highway 101 in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect they say set a fire that shutdown Highway 101 through Carpinteria Saturday night and again Sunday morning.

Monday, deputies were called to the same area near the 5700 block of Via Real around 4:47 p.m. for a person digging into the hillside. It's believed that is the point of origin for the weekend underground fires.

A 24-year-old Carpinteria resident was arrested after he told authorities he started the fire in a culvert on Saturday. He was arrested for felony arson and possession of cocaine.

He's been booked at the Santa Barbara Country Main Jail and is being held on $250,000.