Scott-Grayson, Auburn women upset No. 21 Georgia 65-60

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 23 points with five steals and Auburn scored the last 11 points of the game to upset No. 21 Georgia 65-60. After Jenna Staiti’s layup put Georgia on top 60-54 with 7:16 to play, the Bulldogs missed their last 11 shots and had six turnovers. Aicha Coulibaly, who had 19 points and eight rebounds, started the winning run and then tied the game with a breakaway layup with 3:42 to play. After that the Tigers made just 3 of 6 free throws before Sania Wells hit two free throws with 16.7 seconds left. Staiti led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

