Suspect jumps from bridge into river to escape traffic stop

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a California man who was under surveillance by law enforcement conducting an arms trafficking investigation jumped from a bridge into a frigid Rhode Island river to evade police who had pulled over the car he was in. East Providence Police Chief Christopher Francesconi said Thursday that Joseph Darosa, of Modesto, California, survived Wednesday night’s jump and was found in a marshy area nearly an hour later. A suitcase in the car was found to contain 13 handguns and one rifle. Darosa faces multiple firearms charges. It was not clear when he will be arraigned or if he has an attorney.