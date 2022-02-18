Mild weekend weather

Offshore flow will continue across the region through Saturday. Some gusty northeast winds will affect portions of Ventura County through Saturday morning. There will be some warming in most areas today, with additional warming in inland locations Saturday. A cooling trend will begin Sunday and last through the middle of next week as a cold storm system drops into the region. This system will bring a chance of showers and low elevation snow showers Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Clear skies dominate the region Friday with light offshore breezes and temperatures that are 5-10 degrees above normal. Looking for much of the same conditions tomorrow. Gradients will be trending onshore by afternoon so coastal areas will likely see a couple degrees of cooling. And there's a good chance that some marine layer stratus and dense fog will form along the Central Coast. Elsewhere however it will remain clear with temps similar to even slightly warmer than today. Temperatures overall will be running above normal in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Increasing high clouds expected Saturday evening as a weak upper low passes well to the west of the state. Sunday should see a cooling trend for all areas as a strong onshore push develops by the afternoon. This is due to a cold upper low that will be dropping out of Canada towards California. High temperatures expected to fall 4-8 degrees on average. A significant deepening of the marine layer is expected Sunday night into Monday as cooler air aloft moves in with the approaching low. Stratus expected to pour well into the valleys and daytime temperatures will drop to the low to mid 60s for most coast/valley areas.

The upper low will continue to move south through California Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring us unsettled weather with significant cooling, more clouds and a chance of light precipitation and mountain snow.