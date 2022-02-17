Santa Barbara County health experts respond to statewide mask mandate lift with caution

SANTA MARIA, Calif, - Evan Pawley is headed inside Wingstop to eat lunch.

While the mask mandate was lifted Wednesday, he’s choosing to keep the mask on.

"I mean it is partially the thing of just like … if I have it I wanna make sure no one around me has it but you know it’s a safety thing," said Pawley.

Dr. Chuck Merrill at Marian Regional medical center believes the focus should be on the science of the mask and not just the mandate itself.

"We wear masks to prevent us from getting a disease … and during COVID-19 we needed to wear a mask … to prevent us getting sick and other people getting sick," said Merrill.

Merrill believes the end point will not be COVID-19 going away.

"It’s going to be part of the viruses that we all live every winter you know the rhinoviruses ... the other coronaviruses and it’s just gonna be something that’s going to be part of what we live with," said Merrill.

Merrill says when he goes to crowded places in closed areas, he plans to wear a mask to protect himself.

"My son called me last night he said he was taking his six-year-old to Target ... she’s not immunized ... and I did recommend that you wear a mask ... why would you take a chance if you don’t have to," said Merrill.

Even though many are excited about the mask mandate lift, Merrill says this a time to continue being cautious.

"We should wear masks when we were in public places … around a lot of people … and continue to be careful," said Merrill.

Merrill says COVID-19 cases are continuing to drop at the hospital.