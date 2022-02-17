Pleasanton police shoot, kill knife-holding man in standoff

Associated Press

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area town of Pleasanton say they shot and killed man who was armed with a knife at the end of a standoff. They said officers went to an apartment Thursday afternoon after a woman called 911 to report a domestic violence incident. The suspect refused to comply with the officers’ orders to come out and barricaded inside the apartment for three hours. Two officers fired their guns when the man emerged from the apartment with a knife. No further details about the confrontation were released. Witnesses told KPIX-TV the man walked out of the apartment after police broke a window, possibly to enter the unit.