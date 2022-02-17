Niemann seizes glorious day at Riviera with 63 to lead by 3

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaoquin Niemann knew Riviera was playing as tough as advertised for the Genesis Invitational by looking at the morning scores. And then there was no point looking at the board. He was having fun and playing well. Niemann made nine birdies for a 63 that gave him a three-shot lead over a group that includes Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler. It matched the lowest score for the first round at Riviera. Of the previous eight players who did that, four went on to win. Niemann says it was a dream round that doesn’t come around very often.