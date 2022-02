LORETTO, Pa. — Tre Wood had 18 points to lead five Long Island players in double figures as the Sharks topped St. Francis (Pa.) 81-63. Eral Penn added 17 points for the Sharks on Thursday night. Isaac Kante chipped in 14, Kyndall Davis scored 13 and Ty Flowers had 11. Josh Cohen led the Red Flash with 15 points and seven rebounds.