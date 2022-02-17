Deal delayed with Chinese heiress acquitted in ex’s killing

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An agreement to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against a Chinese real estate heiress acquitted of murder charges in her ex-boyfriend’s death was delayed by a California judge Thursday. A San Mateo Superior Court judge delayed his approval of the settlement between attorneys representing Tiffany Li and Keith Green’s family after her attorney disputed the amount of attorneys’ fees it included and argued that the lawyer who made the deal was not even representing her. The judge continued the hearing until April 21. The case drew global attention when Li’s family, who made a fortune in real estate construction in China, posted $35 million in bail.