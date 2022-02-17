Skip to Content
Clippers race to early lead, cruise past Rockets 142-111

By DOUG PADILLA
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 27 points and Luke Kennard added 25 as the Los Angeles Clippers sped to a 17-point lead in the first half and cruised to a 142-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. Terance Mann scored 20 points as the Clippers won for the third time in four games. Los Angeles shot 51.4% from 3-point range and had a 50-35 rebounding advantage. Kennard went 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jalen Green had 21 points and Jae’Sean Tate added 19 for the Rockets, who lost their seventh straight and for the 11th time in 12 games.

The Associated Press

