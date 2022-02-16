Southern California gets surprise blast of hail, rain, snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cold low pressure system is moving east after delivering surprisingly intense lightning, thunder, hail, snow and rain to Southern California. So much hail fell in the city of Pasadena on Tuesday that some neighborhoods looked like they were coated with snow. East of Los Angeles, the storm dropped 8.5 inches of snow at the Lake Arrowhead resort in the San Bernardino Mountains and 12 inches at the nearby community of Twin Peaks. To the north, a high school soccer match was played in snowfall in the desert community of Hesperia. Lifeguards closed all Los Angeles County beaches due to the threat of lightning.