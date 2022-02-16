Pickleball courts coming to Grover Beach as part of new pilot program

GROVER BEACH, Calif. -- The Grover Beach City Council recently approved a pickleball court pilot program, and residents will be able to play pickleball along side the tennis courts at Mentone Basin Park in the spring.

“We have been hearing from our community that there is a desire for pickleball courts and so this pilot program will allow us to gauge the extent of that demand and popularity of pickleball within Grover Beach, as well as test out the best way to operate a co-located court,” said Kathy Petker, Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Program Director.

“The plan is to have designated tennis and pickleball hours at the Mentone Basin Park court that would prioritize play hours for each sport respectively on a daily basis.”

Four pickleball courts will be co-located next to the existing tennis courts at the park in the spring.

If players do not show up to either the tennis or pickleball court during their designated hours, then the court would be available to all players on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the city.

Pickleball is a mix of tennis, badminton and ping pong and is played with a perforated plastic ball and wooden paddles, according to the city.

The gameplay can be friendly and social, but it can also be "ramped up" to increase the challenge and competitiveness of the experience, the city said.

Pickleball is also one of the fastest growing sports in America, according to the city.

There will still be available tennis courts at Grover Heights Park and Hero Park.

“What is really exciting about this pilot program is that it allows us to further activate our park spaces and encourage more outdoor activity for individuals with a range of ages and abilities,” said Matthew Bronson, Grover Beach City Manager.

“While one tennis court can accommodate a maximum of four people playing doubles, the same space can accommodate 16 pickleball players across four courts. Additionally, because the rotation of play system for ‘winners’ and ‘losers,’ people are able to consistently rotate without having to wait long periods before the next opportunity to play.”