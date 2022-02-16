Lindholm, Flames extend streaks in 6-2 win over Ducks

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice and added an assist, extending his goal streak to six games as the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 for their eighth straight victory. For the Pacific Division-leading Flames, it’s their longest winning streak since rattling off 10 in a row in 2016-17, which is tied for the franchise record. They’ve outscored their opponents 37-13 during the streak. Dillon Dube, Andrew Mangiapane, Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary. Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson had three assists and Gaudreau added two. The Flames have also won eight in a row at home, outscoring visitors 41-10. Sonny Milano and Isac Lundestrom scored for Anaheim. Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots for the Flames.