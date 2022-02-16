Evacuations for wildfire in California’s remote Owens Valley

BISHOP, Calif. (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered after a wildfire broke out near a remote California airport and spread swiftly through dry brush. The blaze erupted Wednesday afternoon near Eastern Sierra Regional Airport just outside the town of Bishop in the Owens Valley. Cal Fire says winds gusting about 20 miles an hour drove the flames south through the valley toward the town of Big Pine. The Owens Valley Radio Observatory and the White Mountain Research Center are among the structures threatened. The cause of the fire isn’t immediately known.