California to unveil shift to ‘endemic’ approach to virus

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are set to unveil a new state plan that aims to coexist with the pandemic as the coronavirus is in retreat but not expected to disappear anytime soon. The approach being released Thursday presumes that the most populous state is entering an endemic stage, where the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds. California’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, says the focus is on being prepared and being ready. The move comes a day after California lifted its latest indoor masking mandate. Officials are delaying an announcement on when they will stop requiring masks in schools.