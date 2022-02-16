COVID-19 case rates drop at senior facility in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local senior living center is seeing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases at its facility.

Since the onset of the Omicron variant, Merrill Gardens experienced a rise in cases among its staff and residents.

Managers of the facility say they are pleased to see the number of cases going down.

They say visitation continues to be limited in order to maintain everyone's safety.

Visitors must still get tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

This also applies to all visitors including those who have already been vaccinated.