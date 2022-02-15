Steelers hire Pat Meyer as offensive line coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Pat Meyer as their new offensive line coach. Meyer joins the Steelers after spending the last two seasons in the same position for the Carolina Panthers. Meyer replaces Adrian Klemm, who left before the end of last season to take a job at the University of Oregon. Chris Morgan, who filled in an interim basis after Klemm’s departure, was hired by the Chicago Bears this month. Meyer takes over a unit that struggled for much of the 2021 season.