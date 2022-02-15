Slovakia stuns US in shootout, Americans out of Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead. Marek Hrivik scored with 43.7 seconds left in regulation, Peter Cehlarik had the winner and Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarterfinals. The U.S. led for almost half the game before the tying goal when Slovakia pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker to play 6-on-5. Juraj Slafkovsky scored the first goal for Slovakia.