Judge denies dismissal of central California homeless suit

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by five homeless residents and a nonprofit organization against the central California city of San Luis Obispo. The plaintiffs, including Hope’s Village of SLO, contend unhoused individuals are being treated unlawfully for living outdoors or in their vehicles. Attorneys for the city sought a dismissal in December, contending the city has a right to enforce health, safety and environmental protection ordinances. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney ruled last week that the case can proceed to trial.