1 killed as California pivots from heat to wind, rain, snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s midwinter summer break has given way to dramatically cooler and blustery weather with scattered rain and much-needed mountain snow. Parts of the Sierra Nevada are under a high wind warning and a truck driver was killed on a Mono County highway in the Sierras when his truck overturned early Tuesday. Winter weather advisories are in effect in mountain ranges north and east of Los Angeles just days after much of the region sweltered in summer-like temperatures. The San Francisco Bay Area got light rain and drizzle and light snow has fallen in the Sierra as a cold, low-pressure system moves south.