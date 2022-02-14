Trump Organization’s accounting firm says 10 years of financial statements are unreliable
By Kara Scannell
Former President Donald Trump’s long-time accounting firm informed the Trump Organization last week that it should no longer rely on nearly 10 years of financial statements and that they would no longer be their accountants citing a conflict of interest.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
