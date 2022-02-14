Gu takes 2nd, Gremaud earns Olympic gold in ski slopestyle

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu earned a silver medal with her final run in the Olympic women’s ski slopestyle contest. That keeps alive her quest to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games. Gu’s bid for another gold medal was thwarted by Mathilde Gremaud. The freestyle skier from Switzerland won the event on a bitterly cold and hazy day with the temperature hovering around minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Kelly Sildaru of Estonia took home bronze. Gu is an 18-year-old American-born freestyler who is competing for her mother’s home country of China. She won the big air contest last week. She also is competing in the halfpipe competition.