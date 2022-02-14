‘Ghostbusters’ family, more react to death of Ivan Reitman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivan Reitman had his army of well-known, frequent collaborators but the filmmaker and producer’s influence extended beyond that too, as evidenced by the tributes that poured in at the news of his sudden passing at age 75. Dan Aykroyd, who Reitman has known since his days in television in Toronto, said that the loss of his “friend, collaborator, champion and one of the last creative talents of the big screen era crumples” him. His son, filmmaker Jason Reitman, who took over the “Ghostbusters” franchise last year, wrote on Twitter that he’s “lost his hero.”