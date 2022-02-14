Newly populated Northern Jail Branch continues visitation restriction due to COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Its been nearly three weeks since the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office transferred 244 inmates from the Main Jail to the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

Since then, the Sheriff's Office reported six inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northern Branch Jail.

All of the six inmates with COVID-19 are asymptomatic.

On Jan. 22, the Sheriff's Office transferred 244 inmates from the Main Jail to the Northern Branch Jail to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Sheriff's Office said all 244 inmates and transporting staff tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the transfer.

After arriving to the Northern Branch Jail, the inmates were quarantined and tested daily.

The Sheriff's Office said it was during this surveillance testing that the six inmates tested positive.

The COVID-19 positive inmates have since been rehoused.

The transfer is meant to help reduce the population at the Main Jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The County Sheriff's Office also said due to COVID-19 restrictions, inmate visitation has been suspended indefinitely at both jail facilities.