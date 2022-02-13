Rams receiver Beckham injures left knee in 2nd quarter

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an injury to his left knee during the second quarter of the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. It is the same knee Beckham injured midway through the 2020 season in Cleveland, which caused him to miss the rest of the season. Beckham suffered the injury on a noncontact play with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter. The wide receiver, who was signed by the Rams after being released by Cleveland at midseason, was running toward the right side of the field on a crossing route. It appeared as though his foot got caught in the turf.