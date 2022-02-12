Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga over No. 22 Saint Mary’s 75-58

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat No. 22 Saint Mary’s 75-58 and win its 14th straight. Julian Strawther hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes to choke off a Saint Mary’s comeback for Gonzaga, which has won 66 consecutive home games. Andrew Nembhard added 16 points for the Zags, while Chet Holmgren had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Tommy Kuhse scored 16 points and Matthias Tass had 14 for Saint Mary’s, which is ranked for the first time this season.