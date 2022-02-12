Peterson’s double-double leads No. 21 USC past No. 12 UCLA

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 21 Southern California to a 67-64 win over No. 12 UCLA. Petersen also had five blocks as the Trojans picked up their fifth straight rivalry win despite being without leading scorer Isaiah Mobley for the second straight game because of concussion-like symptoms. The Bruins nearly forced overtime with a late push in the final 41 seconds after being down by eight points, but Tyga Campbell’s desperation 3-pointer went off the back of the rim as time expired.