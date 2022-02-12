Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 3:16 pm

Gonzales scores 35, No. 20 BYU women top Saint Mary’s 84-69

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored a career-high 35 points with seven steals and six assists and No. 20 BYU pulled away from Saint Mary’s for an 84-69 win. The Gaels led for a good part of the first half but a Gonzales jumper in the final minute of the third quarter had the Cougars on top 64-61. Then Gonzales and the Cougars took over, outscoring Saint Mary’s 20-8 with a 7-0 run before closing the game with an 11-0 run. Gonzales had nine points in the quarter. Ali Bamberger scored 17 points with nine rebounds to lead the Gaels.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content