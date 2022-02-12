Flowers carries Long Island University past Bryant 99-88

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 29 points and 12 rebounds as Long Island University topped Bryant 99-88. Isaac Kante and Eral Penn added 24 points each for the Sharks (11-13, 8-6 Northeast Conference). Penn added 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Kante grabbed seven boards. Kyndall Davis had three blocks as the Sharks tallied a season-high 13. Peter Kiss had 30 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-9, 11-2), whose nine-game winning streak was snapped.