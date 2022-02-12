Bieber wows A-list crowd at pre-Super Bowl ‘Homecoming’

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Bieber can leave even a room full of elite athletes, actors and A-listers star struck. The guests at Friday night’s Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend” crushed around a small stage under a tent at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California to get close to Bieber, who hopped, bopped and shimmied through a 45-minute set as the evening’s headliner. The crowd included Jeff Bezos, “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez. The party is one of several entertainment events leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.