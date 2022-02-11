San Bernardino County pot cultivation raids net 31 arrests

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says that search warrants served at numerous locations between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 led to seizures of nearly 64,000 illegally cultivated marijuana plants and 2,500 pounds of processed marijuana. More than 400 greenhouses were destroyed and 31 people were arrested. Deputies also seized more than $471,000 in cash and four guns. A department statement says the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s medical and adult-use cannabis laws and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting commercial cannabis activity.