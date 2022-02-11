Homeless man held in rape, slaying of California woman

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a man in the rape and killing of a woman who vanished while taking a walk in Northern California. Authorities say Mikilo Rawls was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing Emma Roark, who lived in the Sacramento suburb of Rancho Cordova. The 20-year-old vanished on Jan. 27 and her body was found last week near the American River. Authorities say DNA evidence led to Rawls, described as a homeless man with a long criminal record.