Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:09 pm
Published 12:03 pm

Giving yourself some self-love for Valentine’s Day

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Behavior Wellness provide tips on how to give yourself some love as Valentine's Day is right around the corner.

The department said there are multiple ways to nurture your body and soul.

Some include yoga and meditation.

Owner of the Yoga Shine Jesselle Peña says yoga is one of the best forms of self-love, as it provides all five love languages for yourself.

Tune in tonight for the full story at 5 and 6 on your NewsChannel.

News
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content