Eriksen excited to prove he can play after cardiac arrest

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen says he has no anxiety about playing his first match on Monday since a cardiac arrest last June while playing for Denmark in the European Championship. He hasn’t played competitively since that incident when he collapsed and in his own words was “gone from this world for five minutes.” He was released by Inter Milan in December due to rules in Italy preventing athletes from competing with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. But he’s made a surprise return to the English Premier League with Brentford. Bees boss Thomas Frank says the former Tottenham playmaker will play in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday which could open the door for him to be involved at Arsenal next week.