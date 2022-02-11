Deputy who shot homeless Black man won’t face charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An Orange County sheriff’s deputy won’t face criminal charges for shooting a homeless man with mental health issues who was stopped for jaywalking. A review by the county district attorney’s office released Friday says the deputy believed that Kurt Reinhold was reaching for his partner’s gun during a 2020 struggle in San Clemente and posed a danger to the deputies and people nearby. The DA’s review also concluded that Reinhold hadn’t been jaywalking but had illegally crossed an intersection against a red light. Reinhold was Black and his family has filed a lawsuit alleging the shooting in was racially motivated.