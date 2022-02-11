Alphabet soup of parties go to Olympic court in Russian case

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — One of the most anticipated events at the Beijing Olympics is the imminent legal hearing in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case. At stake is the Russia’s gold medal in the team event and the 15-year-old star’s right to compete in the women’s individual event starting Tuesday. Valieva would be the strong favorite. Court of Arbitration for Sport judges will decide if an interim ban will remove Valieva from the Olympics. Lawyers for an alphabet soup of sports bodies will be in the room at the Continental Grand Hotel in Beijing or connecting by video link.