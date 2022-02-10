Winter wildfire burns Southern California homes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds has burned two homes in Southern California and another has scorched hills on the coast as the region swelters in a winter heat wave. A fire in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier broke out Thursday afternoon and gutted two homes but firefighters say they’re getting a handle on it. Another blaze erupted above the community of Emerald Bay near Laguna Beach before dawn but the flames skirted the community and authorities say they’ve stopped its spread. Authorities say the blazes demonstrate that fire has become a year-round threat in the state.