Winter wildfire burns near Southern California coastal homes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds has scorched hills on the Southern California coast but firefighters have kept flames away from homes. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday above the community of Emerald Bay near Laguna Beach. Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy says flames skirted the community and he’s optimistic that firefighters have a good handle on the fire. Southern California is in the midst of a winter heat wave, stoked by dry, gusty offshore flows of air. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.