Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 2:49 pm

Winter wildfire burns near Southern California coastal homes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds has scorched hills on the Southern California coast but firefighters have kept flames away from homes. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday above the community of Emerald Bay near Laguna Beach. Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy says flames skirted the community and he’s optimistic that firefighters have a good handle on the fire. Southern California is in the midst of a winter heat wave, stoked by dry, gusty offshore flows of air. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content