Uptown Starbucks opening soon at State and De La Vina

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The newest Starbucks opening in Santa Barbara is at the site of the former Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. It's a favorite spot for nearby Samarkand and San Roque residents.

The new addition is helping transform a nearly half mile stretch of De La Vina St. into a coffee corridor, along with The Daily Grind and Handlebar Coffee Roasters.

Beth Farnsworth / KEYT

The anticipated opening comes months after the popular downtown Starbucks at State St. and De La Guerra St. closed.

By day, work crews are busy putting in the finishing touches; by night, the building and outdoor patio are brightly lit.

Local Starbucks employees tell us the new location opens next week.