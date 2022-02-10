Traore, Knight lead BYU past Loyola Marymount 83-82 in OT

LOS ANGELES — Fousseyni Traore had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Seneca Knight made a free throw with 0.7 seconds to play to give BYU an 83-82 overtime win over Loyola Marymount. Knight was fouled going for a last-second shot after LMU’s Keli Leaupepe tied the game with 23 seconds to go. The Lions forced the overtime, after blowing a 17-point second-half lead, when Eli Scott scored with two seconds remaining, tying the game at 76. Leaupepe led the Lions with a career-high 26 points.