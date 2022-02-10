Spurs no longer want club linked to offensive term for Jews

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham no longer wants the club to be associated with a term for Jews that is considered offensive and has asked its fans to stop using it. Supporters of Tottenham, a north London club that has traditionally drawn a large fan base from Jewish communities, have long described themselves by using the word and pairing it with “Army.” The “Y-word” carries a “distinctly pejorative and antisemitic message,” according to the World Jewish Congress. A review of the usage among some fans was launched by Tottenham and the club is now calling on supporters to “move on” from it.