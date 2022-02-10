Southern California wildfire burns near coastal homes

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds has erupted in hills on the Southern California coast and is burning near homes. The fire is burning above the gated Emerald Bay community near Laguna Beach, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The Orange County Fire Authority says the fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday and has grown to 7 acres. There are no immediate reports of damage to homes. Firefighting helicopters and numerous fire engines are on the scene. Southern California is in the midst of a winter heat wave, stoked by dry, gusty offshore flow of air.