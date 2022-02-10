NFL dedicates Super Bowl 56 `Park on the Move’ program

By PRESTON SHOEMAKER

For the Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, joined by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and Chargers owner Dean Spanos, promoted a new campaign Thursday to give children access to more parks and athletic equipment, featuring what was described as the sports version of an ice cream truck. Goodell and the owners were among those who dedicated the Park on the Move campaign at Jefferson Elementary School in Inglewood, home to SoFi Stadium. The dedication was part of a larger event aimed at marking $2 million in grants the NFL is providing 56 community organizations through its Super Bowl Legacy Grant program.