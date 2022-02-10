Louisville, SC, Stanford, NC State top teams in NCAA reveal

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Louisville joined South Carolina, Stanford and North Carolina State as top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began now. The NCAA selection committee had its second reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Thursday night’s games were factored into the seeding. The NCAA will do one more reveal on Feb. 28 before the actual seedings are announced on selection Sunday on March 13. NCAA Vice President for women’s basketball Lynn Holzman told the AP that the plan is to move the selection show back to Monday next year.