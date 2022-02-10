LA County’s indoor mask rule likely to remain through March

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While the winter coronavirus wave in California is receding fast, it could be a while before Los Angeles County lifts its indoor mask and vaccine mandates. Health director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday that LA County is still seeing high transmission of the omicron variant even as case numbers and hospitalizations drop. She says the indoor mask rule is likely to remain until the end of March. And there’s no timetable for ending the requirement for showing proof of vaccination at bars and clubs as well as indoor “mega events.” Ferrer urged football fans to take pandemic precautions when gathering for the Super Bowl.